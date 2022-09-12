Skip to main content

London Woman Makes Pretty Bauble Trellis That Will Have You Wishing It Was Christmas

This is SO pretty!

It might be nearing Halloween, and even then just barely, but who said that we couldn’t look forward to other holidays as well? Namely Christmas? Okay, so maybe it is a little bit early to already be thinking beyond spooky and towards shiny, but there you have it.

And luckily we aren’t the only ones. There are already many out there who are already determining what they’ll be working on come Christmas season, and that includes things like how to hang up their lights the right way, or even creating beautiful decorations such as this bauble trellis.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, you might be wondering what exactly a bauble trellis is (and so did we at first!) A trellis in and of itself is usually seen in gardens where it is used for flowers or vegetables to have something to grow on, but that isn’t what TikTok creator Lisa is using it for in this video.

She starts by hanging up a mesh wire, essentially large chicken wire, up on her walls using command hooks. (Be careful here, because some people are mentioning that this can damage your walls if you do not use it properly!) Lisa even arches it over her doorways to create a cohesive look.

The next step is to string fairy lights throughout, making sure to anchor them in and out of the mesh weave so that they have something to hold on to. And finally, baubles. Add all the baubles that you can find, or the ones that you have stored in a cabinet or closet somewhere that you just haven’t been able to fit on your Christmas tree! The more the merrier, after all!

Anyway, we’re off to stock up on mesh wire, ornaments, fairy lights, and command hooks before they all go out because everyone is going to want to try this (we almost guarantee it!)

