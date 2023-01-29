Watch This Woman Singlehandedly Transform a Victorian Bay Window

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

This woman fell in love with a Victorian bay window, but it was in terrible shape. It had been repainted and wallpapered, with layers of peeling paint and wallpaper underneath.

The wood was rotten and moldy, making the whole thing unstable. She decided to transform this dated room into something that was both beautiful and practical—and she did it all by herself!

Removing the paint and wallpaper by hand is tedious, but it's not that difficult. Just use a scraper or putty knife and get to work. To speed up the process, she used a heat gun to soften the paint layers and scrape them off with a chisel. She stripped small sections at a time.

This woman's attention to detail is incredible. Other comments appreciated the aesthetic choices she made, too.

Her choice for a dark, dramatic Victorian aesthetic color and custom half-shutters for privacy and shade really make it look brand new.

This was an ambitious project but also a lot of fun! We're really happy with how it turned out. And we hope this Victorian bay window makeover will inspire our readers to take on some projects of their own.

