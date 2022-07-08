Mom's Super Simple Trick to Keeping Family's BBQ 'Orders' Straight Is Totally Brilliant

Ah, summer barbecues. They bring back many fond memories of running around, eating tons of food straight off the grill, and spending time with friends and family. We often think well of barbecues because they tend to be happy activities, but one thing that tends to happen is somehow, inevitably, we will wind up with an over or under cooked burger.

We can tell the grill ‘master’ exactly how we want it done, but somehow it gets swapped for a cousin’s well done ‘brick’ or someone grabs that burger that was done just for you since whoever was grilling just slapped it on a table once all were done cooking. But fear not! We have a super simple hack that will put an end to all of that!

So Shannon Doherty over on TikTok is the one that came up with this brilliant scheme. It is the easiest way to help tell burgers apart, as well as give your ‘order’ to whoever is cooking without having to constantly remind them of exactly how you want your burger done.

Shannon’s hack? Just write your ‘order’ on the bun itself.

And no, this isn’t done with a sharpie! Instead, you will write the name (or initials) of the intended recipient on one bun and the level of ‘doneness’ on the other with condiments. You can easily do this with a thin-tipped squeeze bottle, which you can find at most dollar or grocery stores. Simply load up your favorite mustard, mayo, or ketchup and write away. Then all the cook has to do is put the correct burger (or even other food like a chicken or vegan burger) on the right bun!

It really is that simple. You could also do symbols or letters to help indicate whether the person wants lettuce, tomato, cheese, etc. on their burgers for easy construction if one person is putting everything together. This way you don’t have to keep track of a paper, and you know exactly who wants what on which burger.