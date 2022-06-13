Skip to main content

This Mom’s Genius Hack For Keeping Kids Sand-Free At the Beach Is a Game-Changer

Because who says you have to bring the beach with you when you go home?

If you’re anything like me, you love heading out to the beach. Sun, surf, and a good time with family and friends; what isn’t there to love? Sand. Sand is what most of us do not enjoy, and one of the many reasons we've come up with so many genius tips and tricks just for heading out to the beach.  That is why we are so grateful to one mom and her easy super-hack for keeping sand off your kiddos’ feet and out of your vehicle.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Lucky for us, this mom hack is both simple and cheap. Sanity-saving mom Lauren Clutter shows us how, with just two items, we too can magically whisk away the sand from the feet of children everywhere. (If only it worked that well on mud, paint, or anything else they get into.)

So next time you head to the beach, grab a sock and some baby powder, and you will have your ready-made sand-be-gone set up. I was just simply amazed at this hack and, like many in the comments, almost didn’t believe it could be that easy!

As one commenter said, “I’m Lauren, I’m a genius, follow so I can save you 9 billion headaches.” Another referred to how many of us had parents who just “violently brushed it off with a towel,” bringing back more than a few memories for many of us!

Regardless, this is one hack I will surely pack in my beach-going bag this summer! Do you know any other easy beach tips and tricks? 

Thread Journal
Article

Mama’s ‘Thread Journal’ Is a Project Every Sewist Mom Will Want to Copy

1 hour ago
Bathroom
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Easily Remove Pet Hair From Bathrooms

2 hours ago
Segway
Article

Solicitor Attempts To Ride Segway Onto Homeowner’s Porch and What Happens Next Is Hilarious

Jun 12, 2022
Lamesa Round Ice Cube Trays
Article

These Cute Ice Cube Trays Makes The Perfect-Sized Ice For Our Favorite Summer Drinks

Jun 11, 2022
Wooden crate
Article

Woman Shows Us How to Declutter Our Bathroom Counter Space With This Dollar Tree Hack

Jun 10, 2022
Flavor Ice Pops
Article

This Genius Popsicle Mom Hack Is Just In Time For the Summer

Jun 10, 2022
Reusable bottles
Article

Mom Shares Perfect Drink Hack For Those Hot Summer Days And It's Genius

Jun 10, 2022
Fruit flies on apples
Article

Woman Shares Super Cheap Hack To Get Rid of Fruit Flies and Gnats

Jun 10, 2022
Lemon tree
Article

Grow Your Own Lemons With This Super Simple Hack

Jun 10, 2022
SPOTMYUV 32-Pack UV Stickers for Sunscreen
Article

Mom Shares Genius Sunscreen Hack Just In Time For The Summer

Jun 9, 2022
Trash hoops
Article

Artist Transforms Literal Trash Into Beautiful Jewelry and TikTok Is Obsessed

Jun 9, 2022
Speakeasy bar
Article

The Couple Has a Super Secret Speakeasy Hidden In Their Basement and It’s Pretty Impressive

Jun 9, 2022
Rainbow lava lamps
Article

These Faux Lava Lamps Will Keep the Kids Totally Entertained This Summer

Jun 9, 2022
Kids playing with bubbles
Article

Mom’s Genius Hack Keeps Kids From Dumping Bubbles All Over the Backyard

Jun 9, 2022
Chia seeds
Article

Woman Covers Her Entire Toilet In Chia Seeds To Make ‘Weirdest Chia Pet Ever’

Jun 9, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.