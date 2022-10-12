Watch How This Bathroom Gets a Beaded Transformation

Home makeovers can be fun but also tedious, especially bathroom makeovers. Not to mention, they can be quite pricey, like this $200 DIY bathroom makeover - although this is still a good budget. However, if you aren't on a budget but have a strict landlord that doesn't allow you to renovate much in your home, you gotta improvise.

Such as TikTok creator @hotpinkpineapples did with her dull - but already cool looking - bathroom, as she shares in her video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Such a stunning transformation! I love the color combo and the gold cabinet knobs! The best part of this project is that if you no longer like this look, you can just peel it off. That's right! Because all that was used here as a base was sticky vinyl off Amazon - which is basically contact paper - that can be painted and decorated, using glue. And that was the point - to use glue, so she can add all those details. And with this hack, she was able to turn her vision into reality.

Besides the sticky vinyl and paint, she also used some thin wood planks from Home Depot, wooden beads, and E6000 glue. The first step of this DIY project was to wrap the cabinets in the sticky vinyl, smoothen it out to avoid bubbles from forming, and then attach the wood planks with nails to create a frame. The next step was a bit tedious, involving the wooden beads being glued alongside the frame, letting it dry, painting it, and the last step was attaching the door knobs. She also changed the color of her bathroom walls and used sticky vinyl to change the color of her bathroom tiles.

So pretty!