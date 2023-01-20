Woman Makes Gorgeous Beaded Window Curtain With Fabric Dye

It came out so perfectly!

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're looking for a way to make your home more unique and beautiful, then there is nothing better than learning how to do it yourself. Luckily, tons of talented crafters are willing to share their techniques so that you can learn too.

There are many ways to make your window curtain—you can use fabric dye or even paint. However, one crafty woman wanted something a little different: her curtains to be beaded!

The comments showed quite a bit of appreciation

"I had no clue you could dye beads." @J

Neither did we! And we shared the same feelings with other folks, especially this comment.

"Obsessed! I am not someone who follows through with projects, but I didn’t realize I needed a beaded curtain. Thanks, fam." @Jamie Buckley

"I LOVE IT. I want a beaded curtain but was devastated by the idea of stringing them." @Aiden

We were just as happy to find an easier way to get a beaded curtain of our own - without having to hand string each bead.

This beaded window curtain is made of lightweight plastic beads and fabric dye, making it easy to create a colorful design that will let in the light while also filtering it beautifully.

If you're looking for a way to add color and texture to your home without spending tons of money, this beaded window curtain is a great choice. The project is easy enough for beginners, but it lets you get creative with your designs.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.