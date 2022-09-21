Skip to main content

Watch This Woman’s Hack for Growing Bean Sprouts

This is genius.

Growing your own everything has become very popular these days, thanks to the ongoing inflation, as well as constant food-related recalls. Besides, nothing tastes better than fresh and homegrown produce, like this kale.

Honestly, it is super easy to grow some veggies or legumes in your garden. TikToker @hummingbirdcrewjen shows us exactly how it's done.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Genius! And look how juicy and fresh these bean sprouts look! All you need is a clay pot or planter - it doesn't necessarily have to be broken like this one - it can be in perfect shape. Then you would need to add some soil, bean sprout seeds, and lastly, a cup of water to top it off. However, before you can plant the seeds, they have to be soaked in water overnight first, and then they can be added to the pot, cover it with a lid and absolutely no direct sunlight exposure for at least five days. Make sure to distribute the seeds evenly. After five days, the seeds should have sprouted high and are ready for consumption, such as making a yummy noodle dish. You can also use other beans, of course. This is a great way to control the amount of produce you would like to harvest, as you can just plant a few seeds at a time, especially if you aren't sure you will eat them in a short period of time, as bean sprouts can go bad quicker. 

We love this healthy hack!

can of peaches
Article

Woman Shares How to Open a Can Without a Can Opener

shutterstock_186664679
Article

Bride and Mom Collect Over 200 Oyster Shells For Genius DIY Seating Chart

woman opening windows
Article

Delaware Woman Explains The Best Way To Purify the Air in Your Home

Candy corn
Article

Woman Makes the Best Halloween Centerpiece Using Candy Corn and We Want It

golden retriever dog laying down with the cutest looks on their face
Article

Man Shares How He Repaired Dog-Chewed Furniture

fall leaves
Article

Check Out the Incredible Leaf Woman Finds That Looks Like It Was Hand Painted

Baby shower décor
Article

Color Blind Dad Has Funniest Reaction to Gender Reveal

retro room inspiration
Article

Son Gives Parents’ Bonus Room An Expensive-Looking Makeover On a Budget

woman crafting
Article

Wife Paints Husband’s Favorite Saying On the Wall and Catches the Moment He Notices

yarn pumpkins
Article

Need Some Fall Décor? Try This Cute Yarn Trick For the Perfect Pumpkin

shutterstock_1345933157
Article

Woman Shows Off Gorgeous $180 Counter Makeover

TV in living room
Article

Wife Shares Budget-Friendly Way To Get TV Art Without Having a Frame TV

mirror
Article

DIY'er Makes The Perfect Mirror Accent Piece With Cheap Dollar Store Finds

Candlestick
Article

Essex Witch Shares Best Tip for Getting Candles to Fit Perfectly In Candle Sticks

shutterstock_2049808685
Article

This DIY Mossy Skull Mirror Looks Like a Portal to Another World

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.