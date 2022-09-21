Watch This Woman’s Hack for Growing Bean Sprouts

Growing your own everything has become very popular these days, thanks to the ongoing inflation, as well as constant food-related recalls. Besides, nothing tastes better than fresh and homegrown produce, like this kale.

Honestly, it is super easy to grow some veggies or legumes in your garden. TikToker @hummingbirdcrewjen shows us exactly how it's done.

Genius! And look how juicy and fresh these bean sprouts look! All you need is a clay pot or planter - it doesn't necessarily have to be broken like this one - it can be in perfect shape. Then you would need to add some soil, bean sprout seeds, and lastly, a cup of water to top it off. However, before you can plant the seeds, they have to be soaked in water overnight first, and then they can be added to the pot, cover it with a lid and absolutely no direct sunlight exposure for at least five days. Make sure to distribute the seeds evenly. After five days, the seeds should have sprouted high and are ready for consumption, such as making a yummy noodle dish. You can also use other beans, of course. This is a great way to control the amount of produce you would like to harvest, as you can just plant a few seeds at a time, especially if you aren't sure you will eat them in a short period of time, as bean sprouts can go bad quicker.

We love this healthy hack!