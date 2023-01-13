Wild Bear Regularly Hangs Out on Woman’s Porch

And they just casually have breakfast together!?

While some people, who live in the suburbs, have the occasional visit of a raccoon, a deer, or a possum, others get real wildlife on their front porch, like a grizzly bear who wants to party.

TikTok creator Susan Kehoe can relate to that, as she has a regular visitor for breakfast. Let's find out who!

Aw, Mr. Bear is that you?

He sure is cute. He reminds me more of a dog than a bear. I guess because he somehow seems domesticated and well-trained. He even knows how to open a door, sit on command, and steal a rug.

That's right!

According to a few TikTokers, a bear has an important meaning in Native American culture; it is called "bear medicine," and no, you don't eat the bear.

Pretty interesting stuff.

"The bear is said to be a healer and protector. Like a mother bear protects her young, it is said that leaders who possess bear medicine stand up for what is right and fight for what is good and true," according to Native Hope.

This makes sense, as Susan is fighting for New Jersey Governor Murphy to stop the bear trophy hunt.

It's hard to tell, how long this bear has been coming to visit Susan, but if you've checked her other videos, you can see it's an entire bear family, including cubs.

There certainly is some trust built here.

I love her calmness. It's obvious that she respects them and they respect her as well.

Maybe Mr. Bear is protecting Susan, the same way she's trying to protect him and his family from bear hunters.

What would you do, if a bear would visit you daily?

