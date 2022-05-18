Homemade ’Natural Botox’ That Also Magically Helps Hair Grow Has Us Obsessed

When it comes to beauty, I do my best to live by the old adage, “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it.” However, I love a good beauty moment when I’m able to try out different beauty products and experiment with natural DIY recipes, especially if the ingredients are simple and the reviews are raving. So when I came across this amazing beauty hack that uses only one ingredient, I was immediately intrigued.

TikTok user @rikasays shares so many DIY beauty recipes with her 80,000 followers, but it’s this video in which she applies flaxseed to both her skin and hair that caught the attention of over one million people. And we can see why!

WATCH THE VIDEO

WHOA! Do you see how her skin is glowing and her hair is so shiny and healthy-looking?! She uses the gel as a face mask and as a deep conditioner and gel on her hair. We’re not surprised by the results given how flaxseeds are packed with omega-3 fatty acids and plenty of vitamins, but we’re definitely impressed! And so are her followers. “I finally have ingredients in my house to make something I need?!? Amazing! Can’t wait to try it!” wrote @dodi1579. Another TikTok user @silversiren74 commented “Curly hair folks have been using it for ages. Best thing ever.” TikTok user @sergeant.chaos420 wrote “Y’all I used this, it’s so good.”

That’s it. We’re convinced. BRB. Going to the grocery store!