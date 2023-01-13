This Woman Turns Her Bedroom Into a Giant Cozy Fort With One Simple Hack

That's what childhood dreams are made of...

Remember being a child and building hiding places, such as cozy forts - or tents - made out of sofa cushions, pillows, and blankets? Fun times. But you can still do that as an adult, just a little differently.

TikTok creator Anh Lin shows us in her video, how to create a cozy fort, but in an adult version. Let's check it out.

How cool is this?

Although she doesn't disclose where she bought this particular canopy, you can find a similar canopy on Amazon, for example.

All you need to do is install ceiling hooks with anchors, which most canopies on Amazon already come with.

Easy peasy.

You might need a drill, though, to insert the anchors.

The next item you'd need, to make it nice and cozy are either waterfall fairy lights or curtain fairy lights, and drape them over the canopy.

She also placed a bunch of flameless candles in little lanterns to make it even cozier.

Depending on your taste and style, you can also wrap around some fake flowers or vines, to give it a fairy-like or princess feel.

And if you're more into the dark, gothic interior, you can also use a black canopy and red fairy lights to set the mood.

The great part about this interior idea, it can be customized to everyone's individual taste, style, or theme.

This is also very popular among teenage girls and preteens.

I mean, who doesn't like to feel like Sleeping Beauty when they go to bed?

