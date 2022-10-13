Woman Glows Up Her entire Bedroom By Decorating a Corner

Sometimes everything you need to transform a room, you might already have handy. And at other times, you might have to remove- and build something new to change the room's vibe, like in this dated living room partition. But if you're like me and are a fan of reorganizing your home, this is for you.

As TikToker Catherine Grey of @catherinegrey.xo demonstrates in her video, a little bit of decorating goes a long way.

WATCH THE VIDEO

Looks like her room came straight out of a catalog. Actually, her entire home looks like it's styled for a photoshoot sponsored by Homes & Gardens. We love it! Especially the fall vibes it gives.

As you may know, placing a tall big mirror in your bedroom or living room can make the place look bigger, especially if you live in a small apartment - like a studio. However, if you have an empty corner in your bedroom - such as Catherine does - placing a mirror there works wonders.

If you don't already have one, you can find them for affordable prices in thrift stores or even on Amazon. The next thing is a little table to place cute decorations on it, a basket for pillows and blankets to have cozy movie nights and a real or fake planter. Plants and flowers always make a big difference as well, when it comes to the aesthetic of the room.

As you can see, sometimes all you need is to rearrange your furniture and make use of weird corners in your room.