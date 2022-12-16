Elevate Your Plain Bedroom Wall With This Simple DIY Bedsheet Art

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Decorating your home doesn’t always have to involve adorning your walls with expensive art or hiring an interior decorator to achieve a certain look in your home. Sometimes, you can decorate your home beautifully with a variety of plants or you can simply DIY some art.

The latter is exactly what Shayna of TikTok account @shaynaalnwick did for her bedroom and the DIY art came out stunning!

Using a bedsheet, she was able to create this beautiful bedroom wall art. To do this, she cut up an old bedsheet and placed it onto a frame of an art piece she no longer used. Next, using the paper máché paste she created, she applied it all over the sheet and proceeded to create natural folds in the sheet. Afterwards, she added textured clay paint to the DIY project, allowed it to dry and then sealed it with a top coat. Moving onto the DIY frame that she created to house the art project, she cut up some wood and pieced it together to perfectly fit the canvas art and stained it.

The final look of the DIY canvas art is beautiful and much like her followers and viewers in the comment section, we love how she created this using an upcycled old piece of art!

