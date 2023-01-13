Bring Pollinators to Your Garden With a Honey Bee Feeding Station

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Pollinators to gardens are like snow is to winter, without them the result won’t happen in full effect. Pollinators are so important not only in our entire ecosystems but in home gardens, without them plants can’t make seeds and fruits. A lot of crops in gardens can be pollinated by the wind- such as small grains and conifers- but others rely on animals which primarily are insects- bees, butterflies, moths, and hoverflies.

Since plants- just like any other species- want to reproduce they attract insects to help them pollinate by offering them a reward, often in the form of food such as pollen, nectar or floral oils. With the reward to the insect also comes a reward to the plant. They are thus able to produce fruits which contain their seed so they can repopulate.

When plants get pollinated they produce fruits which for us is a huge reward and the primary reason we garden. Have you grown tomatoes? Thank your bees for your large heirloom tomato, or the small bursting cherry tomatoes.

If you're a home gardener and struggle with low harvest it may be because you aren’t getting enough pollinators to your garden, and they more than likely aren’t coming because they don’t have an adequate food source. To supplement this TikTok page @beeoasisllc posted a video showing how you can get pollinating bees in your garden, with a little treat!

The simple answer: a bee feeding station! That also doubles as cute garden art. This particular bee feeding station is called the “Nexus Bee Oasis”. You could attempt a DIY that matches the design of your own. This design features a glass feeding jar, that when screwed into the concrete pillar fills the shallow cells that have a honeycomb pattern- the depth of this dish is perfect, not too deep where the bees could risk drowning but also just deep enough so there is room for all the bees to feed! You can put just plain water in the feeder or add a tad bit of sugar during the off season of fruiting crops/ flowers.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.