Woman Sweetly Rescues Bee Trapped In Tulip

Bee a helper!

Bees, as scary as they can be to some of us, are essential to the basic functioning of our planet. They carry pollen from flower to flower and propagate various species of crops, not to mention the delicious honey we slather on everything from bread to fruit.

But the unfortunate reality is that they need our help. Both in the bigger picture as their numbers are dying in mass numbers, but also in the smaller, day-to-day ways. Thankfully we have people like one TikTok creator who is willing to take a few minutes out of their busy day to help one lovely little bee out.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Tee Nah, or Heartsbrew over on TikTok, swooped right into action when she heard the faintest buzzing cry of what was possibly a trapped bee. She couldn’t have realized that the bee wasn’t trapped somewhere like a box or inside a tree, but rather that it had actually gotten stuck in a flower.

Ever so gently (with far more bravery than I think most of us would feel when helping a bee get unstuck), Tee pulls open the petals of the tulip and allows the clearly exhausted insect to climb up her finger to freedom. Covered in pollen, it is clear that the little buzzer has been there for some time and probably would have remained, trapped in the petals, until it either gave up or the flower shed a few petals.

Some commenters shared how they had seen this happen before, often because the flower is typically in a more ‘open’ position during the day when the bee would go to it to collect pollen. The bee then might fall asleep and the flower winds up closing in on itself at the coming of night. This situation is likely what happened with this tiny bumblebee, but luckily they had one sharp-eared savior ready to lend a helping hand. 

