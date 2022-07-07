Bee Keeper Shares Her ‘Secret’ Remedy For Painful Bee Stings

Now that the summer season is here, the sun is shining, the flowers are in full bloom and as a result, the bees are buzzing. While bees are beneficial to the environment, it’s quite the opposite when you get stung by one.

Thankfully, there are quite a few store-bought remedies such as hydrocortisone cream or calamine lotion that can help ease the itchiness, redness or swelling bee stings typically cause, but if you’re look for something that’s more natural, then this video from TikTok creator @rewildcarlyrose is exactly what you need!

In the video, she shows us the huge red swollen patch on her arm that she received courtesy of a bee while bee keeping. She then proceeds to show us how she treats the bee sting by simply chewing on a plantain weed that apparently is so common and is practically grown everywhere. She claims simply chewing on the weed helps break down the plant wall and afterwards, you place the chewed plant over the bee sting to help draw out the venom, heat and inflammation. After 30 minutes, you remove the plantain from the sting and as an option, you can apply bentonite clay and lavender for a cooling effect.

People in the comments appreciated this natural remedy for bee stings and even suggested other natural remedies that are just as impactful, such as baking soda and honey, garlic and even mud.

We’ve personally never tried any of these remedies ourselves, but appreciate having more natural options to choose from!