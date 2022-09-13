Skip to main content

Man Dupes $300 Bench for Just $50

And honestly? His is nicer...

So have you ever seen something, whether online or in person, and desperately wanted it, but it was just a tad bit on the expensive side? Maybe it was that gorgeous light fixture, or maybe a couch that looked great was just a little out of your price range.

Well, if you are at least a little bit handy, then you could potentially dupe that more-expensive creation with one of your very own that would cost you way, way less and probably look just as good, if not better! Take this one man’s rendition of a three hundred dollar bench that he made for less than fifty!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Lucas, of LucasDesigns on TikTok, recently saw a pretty lovely bench on Overstock, but it was more than what he really wanted to pay for. So he decided to come up with a plan and make one all on his own instead!

He starts off by heading out to the local lumber store and grabbing some boards, which he then cuts down at home to create the slatted pattern that the original bench has. This, of course, is where the planning really comes in to play, as if you are doing something similar you will probably want to sketch out everything beforehand so you have accurate measurements for the size of everything you will need.

The next step is to flip the bench over and add some legs. You will want something sturdy and wide set to make sure that your bench doesn’t wobble of buckle under weight. Plan everything as if a kid or large human is going to throw themselves at the darn thing and you’ll probably be doing it right! And that is pretty much it for this build!

In another video (linked here), Lucas lists out everything that he used for this build and which you can go off for your own. That includes all of the equipment as well as the measurements for everything and a step-by-step guide for how he duped this bench. 

