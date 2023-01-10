The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 2022 Annual Homeless Assessment Report found that in a single night in January of 2022 more than 582,462 people were experiencing homelessness- and this was just a recording from shelters, the actual percentage of homelessness in America does not have statistic data, pointing at a figure that is far too big to be recorded.

Many homeless folks seek shelter in entry ways of business and leave early in the morning before they open, others shelter in shrubs or protective trees, and a large portion sleep on park benches, bus stop benches, and other benches around the city, acting as the closest city amenity to a bed.

A popular TikTok page @chatturbansociety posted a video to TikTok showing that the city of Chattanooga in Tennessee recently removed all of their city benches because the homeless folks were sleeping on them. One caring citizen took note of this and took matters into his own hands, and the results will surely leave you with a warm fuzzy heart.

The man hunted the city far and wide for scrape wood so he could rebuild benches across the city.

After some dumpster diving the man came up with some nice wood which he used to construct his benches. The man collected enough wood to make eight benches in total and plans to make more to fill bus stations. He also created a prototype and plans to release the plans online so others can be inspired to build benches for the town!

