Idaho Home Inspector Shares Which Era Built the Sturdiest Homes

There’s a popular adage that says “They don’t make them like they used to,” and while that is an older phrase, it still rings true to this day, especially considering how we live in a time where people wants things done with a fast turnaround and while quality is appreciated, quantity is more important.

And while this adage can apply in so many different instances, one particular case where it shouldn’t apply but unfortunately does, are houses. We know a lot of different factors play a role in determining if your home was built with integrity or not, but there was also a certain point in time where homes were simply built with better quality and if you’re curious to know when that was, check out this quick video from TikTok user and home inspector @inspector_kip.

If you guessed mid-century era homes, you’re absolutely right! As the inspector says in the video, some of the best homes ever built were built in the 1950s and 1960s (as long as they’re properly maintained). As he showed us around the mid-century home in the video, he pointed out how homes built during this area not only had pretty cool built-ins, but a lot of the original features, such as the countertops, cabinets and even the furnace have held up astonishingly well. We can’t neglect to mention that the horseback then were also made using real wood as well.

He went on to mention that houses back then were built to last, while houses these days are built with a “throw away” mentality.

So, if you’re currently in the real estate market looking for a quality home that’s built like a tank as he says, look between the 1950s and ‘60s.

