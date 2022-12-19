Woman Gives Kitchen Island a Beverly Hills Hotel-Inspired Makeover

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

It seems as if 2022 was the year of the pastels and people gave their homes a makeover in soft colors.

So did TikTok creator Michelle, who probably drew her inspiration for her kitchen makeover from the Beverly Hills hotel, and the color combo is what 2023 needs. Let's take a look!

So pretty! All that's missing in her apartment is a vintage McDonald's sign in pastel!

I love how the pastel pink complements the emerald green, as well as the gold paint. It looks subtle but fancy.

As you can see, this makeover is a pretty easy one that doesn't require a lot of painting or changing out any hardware. However, I think it would look stunning - and quite fitting - if Michelle would also paint her kitchen cabinets in the same pastel pink, as well as add gold hardware to them.

Since she didn't mention which paint she used for the kitchen island, you can easily customize the paint color at your local Home Depot or Lowe's. To achieve the gold accents - such as for the wall plate - you can use the Krylon Premium Metallic Spray Paint in Gold. And lastly, the emerald green and gold barstools are from Wayfair, but you can find similar ones on Amazon for half the price.

And TikTok loved it too, looking at the comments section.

As TikTok creator @chelslikescutefood wrote,

"Pink, gold, and emerald green together are incredible."

I totally agree!

TikToker @mikaela.diana commented,

"My dream."



Mine too! I already added similar-looking bar chairs to my Amazon wish list.

Another TikToker (@arhaz.gemini) said,

"I feel like pink is going to be the 2023 color."



Yes, I can see that happening too.

And TikToker @the.homestead.dietitian posted,

"Spraying the outlets gold is a vibe."



Indeed.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.