Boyfriend Builds GF a Surprise Yoga Studio and That’s Not Even the Sweetest Part

Whereas most of us get hit in the face with the brutal reality that dating in 2022 is undoubtedly challenging, others enjoy the company of their significant other. Sometimes this love can look like creating a man cave closet for your hubby and at other times you find yourself redoing an entire room as a birthday gift to your girlfriend.

Such as TikTok creator Matthew Marshall (@mattmarshall433) did for his girlfriend while she was away. Take a look at the final results.

I am a sucker for romance and watching this definitely brought tears to my eyes.

Matthew seems like such a sweetheart. As he mentioned in his video, he deals with his own insecurities and self-doubt. It is almost like he feels compelled to make sure he comes through as a good boyfriend and partner for his girlfriend and doesn't want to disappoint her. So he does whatever he can to make her happy. And since it was her birthday, and she was unable to celebrate it with him, Matthew made sure she received a well-deserved gift.

As you can see, he wanted to transform a room in their home into a designated yoga area for her, so it needed a bit of a makeover. This consists of two new thrifted tables, two floating shelves, a lot of incense, and of course a new yoga mat. And the results are stunning.

Although not much has changed, like the color of the wall is still the same, it does make a difference with the added items. And his girlfriend loved the surprise as well. He clearly knows her well because he listens and pays attention to her.

Fellas, you better take some notes here!

