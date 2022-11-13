Woman “Breaks In” to BFF’s House While She Is on Her Honeymoon for the Best Reason

Having good friends - or at least one good baddie - around is essential, especially when you're getting older. This bestie right here, for example, reorganized her best pal's kitchen pantry. Say what? I am jelly.

However, TikTok creator Manjia (@manjiaa_) went the extra mile and did something amazing for her bestie and her newlywed husband. Take a look!

Best friends forever!

This is probably the best gift anyone can ask for. Nothing is more daunting than coming back to an unfinished home from a honeymoon, after planning a wedding and moving into a new house. So stressful!

I bet they'll be so happy coming home to a clean and organized home, where everything is unpacked and stored away.

And hey if you're a clean freak and feel like cleaning is therapeutic, this would be the job for you. I've done this for my bestie as well, when she was traveling for work and didn't have time to do the dishes - I did them for her. That's what friends are there for.

The TikTok community also thought this was the best gift ever, as this would have cost hundreds of dollars for hiring a professional cleaning crew.

TikToker @roselynn.diabl0 made also a valid point by saying,

"It's not even just the cleaning it's the trust to allow someone into your home while gone. I know you two have the best bond."

That's so true. Trust is important. Besides, having a reliable friend with a spare key to check on the place, water the plants, and get the mail is always good to have.

