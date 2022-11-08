Skip to main content

Washington BFF Redoes Woman’s Pantry as a Birthday Gift and Honestly, We Need Better Friends

Are you taking friend applications ma’am?

We’ve mentioned before how kitchen pantries are practically one of the most important factors to a home, so it’s no surprise when we see plenty of folks across social media upgrading theirs to obtain the perfect modern and organized space that’s so highly coveted amongst many. What is surprising, however, is when you have someone take on the task of redoing your kitchen pantry for you!

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @lilmaddsss_. Her best friend gifted her a pantry makeover for her birthday and honestly, this has to be one of the best birthday gifts ever!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Clearly it pays to have an OCD best friend! It took two days to redo her pantry but her BFF was definitely ready fro the task. Stocked with clear containers and supplies to help organize the kitchen space, she took everything out of the pantry and filled the containers with all of the snacks and kitchen cooking staples before neatly placing everything back into the pantry and practically getting rid of as much packaging as possible.

We’re impressed with how well it turned out!

Now we must know, is your BFF in need of any more friends? Asking for a friend!

