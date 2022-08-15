Skip to main content

Woman Makes Big Comfy Chair Out of Twin Bed Ex Left Her

That looks so comfortable

As the old adage says “all good things come to an end,” and while that may ring true, it’s not always the case depending on the circumstances. As a matter of fact, sometimes it can be quite the opposite and good things can come out of something coming to an end.

Or at least that’s what it appears to be in this video posted by TikTok content creator Julia of @swagmoneycentral69. Recently, she uploaded a two-part video series showing her audience how she transformed a twin bed that her ex left her into a giant chair and it’s pretty epic.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Using a screw driver, a hammer, some nails and wood slats, she created her desired shape that she wanted to have with the big chair. After establishing the shape and piecing everything together, she placed a black cloth over the wooden frame and proceeded to finish the simple DIY by placing the twin-sized mattress onto the wooden frame. Finally, we see a peaceful-looking DIYer plopping down onto the comfortable finished project sipping a beverage out of her mug while reading a book.

We love the final result and especially love how many of her viewers took to the comments to share their support as well as a few tips. “This seems like one of the best ways to heal a breakup,” @katherinevillada26 wrote. “Add triangular supports from the bottom of the leg to the side of the chair if you want some stability,” @angryomnivore commented. “Definitely need a support in the middle,” another TikTok user wrote, in which the creator responded “I think we all need a little support.”

Hopefully her DIY project helps her feel a little better. 

Room with ceiling fan
Article

Wife Shares What It Looks Like When Husband “Randomly” Invites Family Over

37 minutes ago
DIY Froot Loops Mirror
Article

Woman’s DIY Froot Loop Mirror Looks Good Enough to Eat

1 hour ago
DIY frame art
Article

Woman Transforms Old Frame Into a Gorgeous Piece of Decor With Paint Pens

1 hour ago
Farmhouse furniture
Article

This 17-Year-Old's Farmhouse Set Furniture Flip Is Too Good

2 hours ago
Outside patio
Article

This Huge Backyard Porch Is So Pinterest-Worthy

3 hours ago
Stenciled bathroom floor
Article

DIY Enthusiast Stenciled Her Bathroom Floor and It's Stunning

4 hours ago
Fly on the window
Article

Okay, So This DIY Spray May Be The Best Way to Easily Get Rid of Flies

5 hours ago
DIY Stock tank pool
Article

St. Louis Woman’s DIY Stock Tank Pool Design Is So Dreamy

6 hours ago
hanging shelf
Article

This DIY Paint Drip Shelf Is Perfect for a Playroom or Any Quirky Space

Aug 14, 2022
vacuuming woman
Article

Woman Shows What a Difference “Slow Vacuuming” Makes On Carpets

Aug 14, 2022
cute flower drying rack
Article

Using Repurposed Material, Herbalist Makes the Cutest Flower Drying Rack

Aug 14, 2022
woman crafting
Article

Woman Creates Beautiful Wall Décor Using Only Dollar Tree Finds

Aug 13, 2022
skeleton candy bowl
Article

Crafter Perfectly Dupes Spooky Skeleton Pottery Barn Candy Bowl For Cheap

Aug 13, 2022
epic fail
Article

TikToker Gets Sweet Message After She Posts Her “Epic Fail” While Hanging a TV

Aug 13, 2022
tile markings
Article

Do Away With Too-Dark Tile Using This Creative DIY Hack!

Aug 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.