Yes, You Too Need This Bigfoot Wallpaper to Confuse and Delight Guests

So we have gone over many ways of changing up your rooms, from various ways to paint your walls to filling the area with flipped and refurbished furniture. But one striking way to get a great new look? Wallpaper! And no, not the flowers and pastels of the old style hard-to-remove wallpapers, but cool, new, removable wallpaper.

Even better? These wallpapers can be super niche, and you can get pieces that will stun (and even confuse) your visitors.

Take the wallpaper choice that Heather Lynette and her partner chose for their own home. They needed something to put up on the walls in their entry hallway and wanted to do something that would really stand up. While they could have gone with a painting as a focal piece, or put some color on a wall to turn it into nan accent wall, they didn’t want to do that.

Instead, they chose to go with removable wallpaper. But not your typical wallpaper - instead, they went with a rather obscure, even cryptic theme.

Now, from a distance, this wallpaper looks relatively normal. Black trees in a repeating pattern on a white background, but it isn’t until you get up a little closer that you see the hidden cryptid within. Eagle-eyed commenters quickly spot the Big Foot (Feet?) walking around in the background, and they are in love.

This pre-pasted, removable wallpaper is an awesome way to add some life and a truly unique look to your home, even if you’re living in an apartment or are simply looking for renter-friendly options. And you know we had to run and find where we could get some wallpaper like this for ourselves, and we found it!



So if you are looking for some Bigfoot wallpaper for yourself, head on over to this link at Spoonflower, and while you are there, check out all the other cool and kooky wallpapers and decor they have!