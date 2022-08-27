ATL Parents Surprise Daughter With the “Big Girl” Purple Room and the Result Is Stunning

Painting a room has always been a great way to add some of your aesthetic to your house. We’ve seen everything from rainbow patterns, pastels, and even those who dip their toes into much darker shades, and we’ve loved every single one.

But painting doesn’t have to be solely a gift that adults give themselves—in fact, sometimes painting your child’s room and making it truly and uniquely theirs can be one of their favorite things! Look at how this couple made their daughter’s dream come true with a beautiful new room color of her very own!

Atlanta artist and father Wiggs has a four-year-old daughter who has been begging for a ‘big girl’ room of her own. More specifically, she wants a purple room. So what is any father to do but give his little girl exactly what she wants?

Wiggs and his wife break out the paint and, while their daughter is away at school, get to work on giving her room a beautiful makeover. The pale purple shade, almost a lilac, goes up onto the wall in wide stripes, offset by white to really help make the color pop. Wiggs even gets to use a bit of his tattooing skills to write her name in beautiful script font on one wall.

Then comes the harder part, putting in all the new furniture and accessories (all purple themed, of course!) There is a white rug, glow lights under her new big girl bed, a full length mirror for when she tries on new clothes, and even a mounted tv so she can enjoy her room in peace. We love the entire redo and have to give some major props to these two awesome parents!

Head on over to this video to check out said sweet daughter’s reaction! And be warned, you will need to get some kleenex and keep it handy!