Woman Builds Bird Feeder Nook Just Above Her Couch and Captures a Rare Starling Sighting

Imagine having coffee and bird watching from the comfort of your living room.

There are people who consider themselves cat ladies, there are also dog people, and then there are some who love birds and maybe even consider themselves bird whisperers. Who knows? But if you have a bird feeder in your backyard or outside your window, you certainly are a bird person.

Such as TikTok creator Jessica Kia, who installed a bird feeder nook right by her living room window. And my oh my is it popular. Let's take a look!

How cute is this?

It's like the best view ever, for both the birds and Jessica.

According to TikTok, this was a rare sighting of a starling. And apparently, a starling with white speckles is only visible during the wintertime

But Jessica also has a frequent visitor of a blue jay, which is apparently a rare sighting in other regions.

Who would have thought that TikTok had so many bird geeks?

Looking at the comments section, people went crazy regarding the starling sighting. Apparently, they are also very smart.

As TikToker @themanfrommilwaukee commented,

"Definitely a starling. They can talk! Some people have rescued them and taught them to talk. It's wild!"

That is wild. But it seems like many birds can learn how to talk.

Another person (@adw090) mentioned,

"I had one as a pet. It was hurt as a baby. They are beautiful and loving birds."

Aw, that's cute.

And TikToker @campfirelit wrote,

"It’s refreshing to hear such a lovely & genuine reaction to seeing a starling before they get ruined by knowing how invasive they are."

That's interesting. They can't be worse than crows or ravens, right?

