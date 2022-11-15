Woman Transforms Wooden Bird Houses Into Adorable Gingerbread Houses

Christmas decorations are one of the best things about the Christmas holiday. While many Christmas loving folks love decorating gingerbread houses as a fun activity to do, many may not consider how wasteful they can be considering they're made out of edible food and are typically left out in the open to waste away, although making for a cute piece of Christmas décor in your home. However, rather than create a potentially wasteful Christmas decoration, TikTok content creator @lorileethomasart decided to think outside the box with her latest Christmas decoration DIY and we’re in love with her idea!

The artsy gal decided to transform bird houses into gingerbread homes and we’re in love with this cute, creative and cheap approach as opposed to using an actual gingerbread house kit from the store. Picking up a few bird houses, she used acrylic paint, a hot glue gun and polymer clay to transform the plain bird houses into the cutest gingerbread homes! Her attention to detail and décor skills are unmatched! We’re impressed with how she was able to create gum drops, wreaths and faux frosting, as well as how she also added the snowman ornaments and the cute and bright-colored Christmas trees to the front yards of the homes. She finished the creative DIY by adding some lighting to the inside of the home and that made the cute little houses pop even more!

Much like the her followers and viewers in the comment section, we absolutely love this cute DIY, especially because it can continue to be used each year!

