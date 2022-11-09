This Might Be Your Sign to Paint Your CeIling Black

Okay, so by now we imagine you have at least a can or two of black paint in your home waiting for you to do your next DIY paint project. Given how we’ve seen so many stunning ways to incorporate black paint in your home, it’s practically a staple DIY product, just like pool noodles are, honestly.

Our latest attempt to sway you towards incorporating black paint in your home DIY project is courtesy of TikTok content creator @thehousewiththepinkbed. She painted her downstairs bathroom ceiling black and it’s absolutely stunning!

Seriously, if you weren’t somehow convinced to purchase a couple of cans of black paint before, you have to be by now — this bathroom makeover ring black paint is gorgeous! Of course she could have simply finished the simple DIY paint project by keeping the walls the dark gray color and and allowing the black ceiling to pop and stand out on its own, but we love hat she added the subtle pops of green and neutral colors with the plants in the bathroom and on the walls.

She decided to paint the ceiling black because she says it really helps to elongate the space and it made their tiny bathroom feel so much larger.

The bathroom was beautiful before, but she somehow managed to upgrade it so beautifully and we love it — this DIY is Pinterest-worthy!

