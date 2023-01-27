Woman Gives Thrifted Curio Cabinet a Black Makeover and It Looks Perfect

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Curio cabinets, especially older ones, have always held a certain beauty to me. But then again, they can also be rather huge and unwieldy, massive pieces of wood and glass that just kind of loom in a corner and make you a bit unsure of just what to do with the darn things.

Luckily, there is actually plenty you can do! Including taking a page out of Breeya Shade‘s book, painting it black, and making it totally fit your vibe!

Now, essentially what happened is that Breeya managed to find an absolutely huge, and to be honest, quite gorgeous curio cabinet off of Facebook marketplace for the staggeringly low price of eighty dollars, making this an absolute steal.

But the thing is that, while gorgeous, it is also somewhat plain. The bones are there, but not much else. So Breeya decided to change all of that and really make it fit into her actual aesthetic. She even saw a similar (but far more expensive) curio cabinet online that would be perfect for the idea she had.

And thus she got to work, starting off by putting some tape and anti-painter glue down on the glass to make sure that said glass wouldn’t get stained and messed up. This step was massively important considering Breeya wasn’t just staining or lightly painting the wood, she was actually painting it a deep, true black!

Even the backing and interior of the curio gets the same treatment - making it the perfect place to show off all sorts of curiosities and display pieces. All in all the entire flip cost only about $120, a major cost cut from the over $2000 price tag on the piece that Breeya was inspired by!



