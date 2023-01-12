Watch as This Man Turns Black Dollar Tree Plates Into a Fancy Platter for Under $5

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you've never been to a Dollar Tree, you're missing out. You can find anything there for a decent price. Whether it's glassware or cleaning supplies, such as a Scrub Daddy dupe, reassure that the Dollar Tree will have what you're looking for!

TikTok creator and DIYer, Rob “DIY Daddy” Rivera always comes up with crafty hacks on how to turn plain Dollar Tree items, into something fancy. Let's check out what he came up with, this time!

We love this!

To get started, get yourself to your nearest Dollar Tree. You'd need to pick a large black plate, a small black plate, and a round glass vase, which comes to a total of $3.75.

What a bargain!

You'd also need some industrial-strength glue and a black Sharpie.

Next, you'd need to glue the opening of the vase to the large plate and let it dry.

And here's where the Sharpie comes into play. Before gluing the bottom of the smaller plate to the bottom of the vase, you'd use the Sharpie to cover the ceramic ring, so it's all black. And then you'd let this fully dry.

Once dried, you can use this platter to display candles or to serve food to your guests.

TikTok sure loved this Dollar Tree hack as well, according to the comments section.

As TikToker @caz_kats1 wrote,

"Absolutely love it."

We do, too!

And TikToker @hadabuck commented,

"That looks really nice!"

Agreed! He did a great job!

Another TikToker (@maria_rod914) posted,

"Absolutely beautiful."



Indeed it is. And it's so easy to make without breaking the bank.

