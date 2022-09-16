Couple Paints Their Floor Black and Has Zero Regrets

For some people Halloween is enough if it happens once a year, others like to keep Halloween for a lifetime. If you decide to give your home an update that involves darker colors such as red or black, you might want to check in with your landlord first. If you own a home, you can of course do what your heart desires, without repercussions.

This TikTok couple @houseofjwls did exactly that and wanted to add a little more goth to their home, by staining the wooden floors black.

I think it looks pretty cool. It does give off a few gothic vibes, but the stain isn't too dark either, and it goes with the theme of the entire house which is definitely gothic but in an elegant, less creepy way. If you have real hardwood floors, own a home, and want to darken your floors, your best bet is to get specific black or dark wood stain to treat the wood and make it long-lasting. Wood especially needs a lot of TLC, and although most paints will also cover floors, it is not the best for hardwood floors and it tends to look a bit tacky. It's like the cheap DIY landlord edition, where you can see toilet seats and electrical outlets covered in paint, not a good look.

If you rent your home, you can try vinyl wood plank flooring, which is renter-friendly. However, before you get started on your makeover, make sure to get a green light from your landlord first, otherwise, you can tell that security deposit goodbye.