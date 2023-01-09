Woman Paints Her Home Gym Black and the Result Is Oddly Motivating

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Does the idea of an all black room scare you, or excite you? What about also adding all-black ceilings or floors to that mix? Personally I love the slick, clean aesthetic even if it is rather dark, so anytime I get the chance to paint something black, you can bet that I am going to take it. And for some reason, I also feel like it hides dirt and stains better than other colors, though that theory would have to be tested by someone who knows more than I do!

Well, apparently Claire Edwards, aka TheClaireNecessities, has the same idea and she decided that her entire home gym needed a rather dark makeover.

Now, when most people go to decorate and paint their home gym they might decide to go for something brighter or perhaps more motivational. Maybe add a huge television to the wall, or throw up some posters, or something. But Claire decided that she was going to nix that whole idea and go with something darker but extremely classy.

That means all black paint on all of the places. That means walls, ceiling, everything except for the white trim, and the wood floor. And yes, I have to admit that it looks like Claire got quite the workout from painting the entire ceiling black, so if you’re looking to get in a bit more ‘arm-day’, take a page out of her book!

Of course there are a few spots which needed a bit of touchup from all that black paint, but Claire easily went back with the clever use of a sponge as a paint brush, dipping it in some white paint and getting all those straight lines in one easy sweep.

The end result, for all the work involved, is absolutely stunning and, to me, makes it look so much more upscale and more like an actual gym rather than just a space where you threw a treadmill and weight bench. I am definitely adding this to my ‘must try’ list for whenever I finally get around to updating my own personal at-home gym!



