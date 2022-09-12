Skip to main content

Man Recreates Vintage Block Lamp For Half the Price

Seriously impressive!

It’s fair to say that some vintage furniture can be quite pricey. No need to be sad though, many vintage pieces can be replicated using a few materials, some tools, and paint or fabric if needed. Vintage pieces such as lamps, mirrors, and vases would probably be the easiest for a DIY project and less expensive than heavier furniture.

When it comes to vintage lamps, TikTok creator @lonefoxhome demonstrates in his video how to recreate his favorite lamp using a few simple things.

It’s obvious that this TikTok creator is no stranger to woodwork and the required tools used in this video. Nevertheless, don’t feel intimidated or even discouraged. All you really need is a drill, some nails, wood glue, wood paint - or oil-based stain - and a finish, like an acrylic coat. You can get your wood cut at Home Depot in the dimensions you desire, super easy and convenient, and it’s budget-friendly.

In this video, @lonefoxhome uses Minwax which is an oil-based wood stain and an acrylic finish from the same brand, to give the dull appearance of the wood some life. The great part about Minwax is that it dries within two hours, whereas other stains or paints usually take about four to six hours to dry. The entire project was just under $80.

If you don't want to use wood and recreate a different lamp, the options for the base are endless. From vases to something more industrial looking, as seen on Pinterest, you can pretty much play around with different materials.

