Couple Paints Their Living Room Black and It Looks So Cool

So if you’ve been looking for that excuse to do something bold, to go big (or go home), and maybe take a chance on that one semi-crazy idea that you’ve had waiting in your back pocket - this is it. We’ve seen so many people make the leap and take the chance and the results come out jaw-droppingly stunning that we can’t help but think it is taking that risk that makes it all worth it.

Speaking of, let’s take a look at how one couple’s bold decision to go all-black in their living room totally paid off.

Katherine Clairhill and her partner have a decent-looking living room already, even if it is a bit on the basic side of things. But they didn’t want to go with just decent - the pair wanted something dramatic.

Enter the secret weapon - black paint.

The pair carefully (remember, black paint is the WORST to clear up when it comes to splatter), start painting around every nook and cranny and plug fixtures in the room as well as making sure that the white doors are left completely untouched.

The entire area itself benefits not only from the bold black paint but also the tons of natural light that comes in through big glass windows on and around the door as well as throughout the living room - making the space seem not quite as dark as it could be otherwise. The floors being a lighter wood also make a dramatic difference that helps tie the entire look together.

Now we only get to see the project half-done by the end of the video and even Katherine admits that covering all of the walls will take forever to do (especially doing it ‘right’), but you can bet we will be on the lookout for the finished project!



