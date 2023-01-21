Black Paint Can Completely Transform Your Dining Room, Here’s How.

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

A dining room is a place of gathering. Where friends, family, and loved ones come to share a meal, enjoy some good ol fashion quality banter- maybe some tears, and leave feeling warm and fuzzy.

Typically the mood of a dining room is light, with light colored paint- white, gray, or beige. Textiles to match, and light fixtures that are simple but act as a statement piece. This is exactly how one woman's dining room looked posted on TikToker and interior design page @comeswithinstructions, up until she flipped it on its head and painted it black.

The previously white walled, simple dining room got a 180 makeover, and it turns out maybe ours should too?

The woman painted the entire back wall of her dining room black, and it made the space come alive. It's such a dreamy space, the black wall matched with the left gold wall sconces, the oversized mirror that sits in the middle of the room on top of a dresser, the bubbly white and black chandelier and the elegant long wooden table with the simple black and beige chairs. The black accent wall really made the room shine and it makes us want to run to the hardware store, pick up a can of black paint and rush room to paint our dining rooms.

This dining room is one we have only seen in dreams…

