Woman Paints All Hallway Doors Black and It Adds So Much Character

We all know that painting the walls of your home can make a huge difference. But what about the doors? That's right! If you're looking to give your dull hallway a new lease on life, it's time to consider repainting those front doors black.

Some folks question the genius behind dramatic, moody decor statements like this. We don't.

"Omg, I thought you were crazy it looks so much better." @phyllis426

"I did this 8 years ago and everyone thought I was crazy ….now it’s a trend." @Jennifer Foy895

One commenter pointed out an unusual potential problem.

"It’s all fun and games until you walk into them in the middle of the night because you think they’re open but they’re not." @shania

Honestly, we think the absolute statment this makes is worth a few stubbed toes.

Black is a classic color that has been used in homes for centuries. Just like white, it’s neutral and can be used anywhere in your home. Black is also one of the most versatile colors on the spectrum because it can add warmth or depth depending on your use.

You can add black accents to a room without character or create an elegant yet cozy space with blacks, greys, and whites. As long as you know what look you want to achieve and what room style you have (modern or Victorian), black will fit right into your design plans!

This is a great example of how to make a small space look bigger and more interesting. Black paint can be used in many different ways, and it can change the vibe of any room you put it in!

