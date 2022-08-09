Skip to main content

#TransformationTuesday: Woman Paints Her Windows Black and The Final Look Is Remarkable

At this point, we should all have at least one can of black paint on hand

We’re always in search of multiple ways to beautify our spaces. Often times, some people will go to great lengths to transform their space by completing renovating a room or removing old, outdated furniture and replacing it with more modern pieces. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with doing that, but sometimes, you don’t have to do something grand to make a huge difference.

Just ask TikTok content creator @athomewithbae. Recently, she uploaded a quick video showing us how she instantly elevated a space in her home by using only a can of paint and a paint brush!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Isn’t it amazing what a paint brush and a can of black paint can do? We’ve seen so many videos showcasing how black paint can completely transform a space and make it look even better, especially when accompanied by green plants. Whether you’re opting to paint an accent wall, kitchen cabinets or your backyard fence, it’s evident that black paint is practically a fail proof option to use!

Much like her followers in the comment section, we love this simple and easy-to-do transformation! It’s modest, stunning and practically everything complements its’ rich hue.

old world decor
Article

Couple’s ‘Outlander’ Style Home Is a Sight to Behold

10 seconds ago
Woman writing on dry erase board
Article

Woman Creates A Dry Erase Wall In Her Kitchen and It's Genius

1 hour ago
Wood epoxy table
Article

This Fairy Table Is the Stuff Dreams Are Made Of

2 hours ago
Damaged wedding
Article

Aftermath Of Kids At Wedding Is a Great Argument for Not Allowing Them

3 hours ago
flower wall
Article

Woman Shares Proper Way to Dry Flowers and It’s Not What You Thought

4 hours ago
Upcycled shoes
Article

Woman Shares Things In Her Apartment That Are Not Used for Intended Purpose

22 hours ago
Meditation with amethyst crystal
Article

North Carolina Woman Comes Up With a Unique Way to Store Her Crystals

23 hours ago
Fruit hanger
Article

Macrame Artist Comes Up With Cool Way to Store Fruits and Veggies

Aug 8, 2022
watering plants
Article

Toddler Waters Grass Before Sibling Wakes Up As Her “Me Time”

Aug 8, 2022
Townhome
Article

Woman Gives Virtual Tour of Her 150-Year-Old Philadelphia Townhome and It’s...Interesting

Aug 8, 2022
Bucket of water
Article

Off-Grid Maine Man Shares How He Easily Collects Gallons of Rainwater Using Tarps

Aug 8, 2022
Plant fence
Article

Woman Shares Her Backyard's Plant Fence and It's So Perfect

Aug 8, 2022
Giftbasket
Article

Woman's DIY Wedding Gift Is Cute and Super Affordable

Aug 8, 2022
shutterstock_717182734
Article

Ohio Creator Turns Halloween Décor Into Coolest DIY Candle Holder

Aug 8, 2022
making a ring
Article

People Are Obsessed With the Rings This Woman Makes Out of Spoons

Aug 8, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.