TransformationTuesday: Woman Paints Her Windows Black and The Final Look Is Remarkable

At this point, we should all have at least one can of black paint on hand

We’re always in search of multiple ways to beautify our spaces. Often times, some people will go to great lengths to transform their space by completing renovating a room or removing old, outdated furniture and replacing it with more modern pieces. Of course, there’s nothing wrong with doing that, but sometimes, you don’t have to do something grand to make a huge difference.

Just ask TikTok content creator @athomewithbae. Recently, she uploaded a quick video showing us how she instantly elevated a space in her home by using only a can of paint and a paint brush!

Isn’t it amazing what a paint brush and a can of black paint can do? We’ve seen so many videos showcasing how black paint can completely transform a space and make it look even better, especially when accompanied by green plants. Whether you’re opting to paint an accent wall, kitchen cabinets or your backyard fence, it’s evident that black paint is practically a fail proof option to use!

Much like her followers in the comment section, we love this simple and easy-to-do transformation! It’s modest, stunning and practically everything complements its’ rich hue.