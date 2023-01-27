Woman Paints Staircase Black and It Makes So Much Sense

If you do nothing else to your staircase, at least do this.

At this point, we should all have at least one can of black paint in our homes. I mean it’s practically just as much of a staple in our homes as our favorite cleaning products. If you’re not sure what all the hype is about regarding black paint and why you need to have at least a can or two in your home, we’ve discussed a few times before why black paint is the go-to paint color when you’re unsure what paint color to go with for your next DIY.

And if you need some proof or inspiration, this video from TikTok account @newbuildhome might just be what reels you in!

Black paint seriously upgrades practically everything, especially when the job is done neatly. As you can see in the video, the staircase is painted in a nice matter black color and it instantly upgrades the staircase giving it a more modern appeal.

I’m not the only one that loves the idea of painting practically everything in your home black, so are her followers and viewers in the comment section!

“I done mine last year and I absolutely love it, makes a huge difference in the hallway……”@mollyco50 shared. “I saw someone paint their doors black too and it looked so good,” @mwiihii commented. “My obsession with black started with black fence posts with wood rails..now my house siding is black…addictive,” @seasmiley0 wrote.

Like the video creator says in her caption, if you’re debating about painting something in your house black, just do it.

