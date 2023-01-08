This Grand Staircase Gets Black Paint Makeover and It Undoubtedly Made It 100% Better

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We all know that the first impression of a home is always through its entryway, which is why it's important to make sure the stairs are built in such a way that they look good on their own. You don't want your guests dropping their jaws as soon as they walk in!

Black paint is a great color for the staircase. It can draw attention to the staircase itself and make it look more dramatic and grand. It can also make your staircase look more elegant and sophisticated, which will add value to your home. If you want to try this simple black paint makeover, go ahead!

The staircase is dramatic and grand, so you can easily imagine yourself walking it in a ball gown or sweeping down to greet your guests for a party. It's the perfect place to show off your style. The high ceilings and tall windows make this staircase look like it belongs in a ballroom.

And the folks in the comments were all about this drama.

"THIS IS EVERYTHING." @Natalie Peterson

"Very Phantom of the Opera-ish. Love it!" @scotchy3

Others were clearly shocked this amazing tranformation.

"I swear my eyebrows nearly flew off my forehead - this is AMAZING." @Courtney

While any homeowner would be thrilled to add this much style to their home, we're glad someone took the time to bring their vision into reality by carefully painting each stair step black (we're thinking about doing something similar ourselves!). We're sure our readers will appreciate this change as well—after all, what could be more dramatic than black stairs?

