Skip to main content

Woman Shares Black Tea Mopping Technique That’s Centuries Old

We never knew this was a thing!

I love tea. Besides the typical satisfying taste I enjoy, there are so many benefits of drinking tea including improving your focus and providing a boost of energy, as well as being good for your brain in general. Of course there are so many more benefits that come with consuming tea on a regular basis, so I’m not surprised when I go to the store and see some of my favorite teas are sold out. One thing I am surprised about however, is that black tea offers benefits to your home as well.

TikTok “mopping queen” @momthatlovestoclean uploaded a video sharing how black tea is probably one of the absolute best cleaners for your hardwood floors and welp, after seeing the results on her hardwood floors, I’m anxious to try it!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Wow. The hardwood floors looked so amazing afterwards! Apparently, the tannic acid cleans and adds shine to hardwood. In the video, she used a solution made up of a number of ingredients, including Dr. Bronner’s baby castle soap, baking soda, sweet orange essential oil and of course the main star of the show being black tea. According to the comments, it works. “I used the wood cleaner with black tea. I was so blown away how wonder it left my furniture shiny. i am hooked!” @acesicontreras wrote. “This is my fave floor cleaner!! Even on my laminate!” @tondietotten commented.

Thankfully, we have the ingredients and can’t wait to see the results after trying it out on our next cleaning day!

Roach
Article

Man Swears By DIY Remedy That Banishes Ants and Roaches ‘For Good’

4 hours ago
photo-1602173051717-26e91ecf7a77
Article

Painting the Porch ‘Haint Blue’ Is a Great Way to Deter Wasps

5 hours ago
Potatoes
Article

Gardner Shares How to Plant Those ‘Forgotten’ Fridge Potatoes

6 hours ago
Organized Refrigerator
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With How Organized This Woman's Fridge Is

7 hours ago
Kitchen Knife
Article

Tiktok Reviewer Spends $200 On A Kitchen Knife and Apparently It’s Worth It

8 hours ago
Lemons and Cleaner
Article

These Pantry Kitchen Hacks Make Cleaning (And Life) So Much Easier

10 hours ago
Folding clothes
Article

Man Shows Us The Most Genius Way to Fold Clothes

11 hours ago
Bathroom Organization
Article

Woman Transforms Bathroom With These Genius Amazon Organization Finds

May 23, 2022
Fruit Coasters
Article

These DIY Dried Fruit Coasters Are Perfect for BBQs

May 23, 2022
Wood Table
Article

Woman Gives Fool-Proof Instructions to Restore Any Wood Furniture

May 23, 2022
Viral TikTok
Article

Woman Somehow Gets Stuck In the Dryer and We’re Sorry But We Can’t Help Laughing

May 23, 2022
Tomato Vine
Article

Gardener Shares How to Grow Tomatoes Upside Down and We're Obsessed

May 23, 2022
Husband Imitates His Wife
Article

Husband Hilariously Imitates How Wife Acts Before The Cleaners Come and Nails It

May 23, 2022
Layered Necklaces
Article

Woman Shares the Best Necklace Layering Hack We Didn't Know We Needed

May 23, 2022
Wedding Reception
Article

Bride-to-Be Shares Genius Wedding Reception Hack Every Bride Should Know About

May 23, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.