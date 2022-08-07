Skip to main content

Parents Turn Blank Wall Into Interactive Playhouse

My inner child is very jealous...

We’ve seen plenty of hidden rooms and secret entrances, including a speak-easy for a pair of adults who wanted their own secret drinking hideaway to a man cave that was totally tucked away from sight.

But what about a playroom for the kiddos? It may seem a little far-fetched at first to be able to create an entire hidden playroom for a kid, but one couple did just that!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The parents at GibbyHome on TikTok started out with a small space under their stairs that is vaguely reminiscent of the ‘room’ that Harry Potter grew up in. But that wouldn’t do for their daughter, so the pair moved up a bit and cut out a section of the wall to create a door into the crawl space. They then closed up the original opening, and sealed and insulated the space so that noise and light wouldn’t carry.

The next step was to paint and prime the area, before mom Kelsey went to work on building up and painting the outside to look like the perfect dollhouse entrance, straight onto the wall. Some wood strips were nailed up to give it some raised texture, while siding is cut down to size and also put in place, giving the space a real homey vibe. There is even some roofing shingles on the thin roof, cut down to size and screwed in place, to add that extra little touch.

Window frames are cut and put into place in the window cut-outs of the wall, as well as a door. The duo then move inside, priming, painting, and getting everything set up for their daughter. They even installed brand new carpet and wallpaper on the walls and with a few last touches the look is finally complete.

Now, we are sure that Kelsey’s daughter appreciates the room for what it is, but honestly… We’d probably pay rent to stay there ourselves! 

