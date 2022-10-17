Woman Washes Baby Blankie For First Time In 10 Years and it’s Like Watching a Slow Motion Horror Show

If this doesn’t make you run all your blankets to the dry cleaners, nothing will.

As parents, we like to hold onto just about everything our child touches. We like to hold onto their first pair of shoes, find a unique way to turn our baby’s first tooth into an unusual, yet, cool keepsake like this parent did, or keep their baby scent forever by not washing their favorite blanket.

Such is the case with this TikTok user and mom @hottmessmommyyy. She recently uploaded a video showing what came out of her baby blankie after not washing it for over 10 years. The process of hand washing the blankie is quite shocking.

Sure, it’s no surprise how dirty something can get if you haven’t washed it in a few weeks, let alone a few months, but in this case, it’s been 10 years and it definitely shows. She mentions that she spilled Diet Coke on the blanket and originally thought that was the reason the blanket was rinsing out muddy-looking water, but soon enough remembered that she had not washed the blanket in 10 years.

People in the comments were understandably stunned by the process. “I will never understand “my child will not let me wash their blanket” cause who?” @_lingglingghoe commented. “i just don’t understand how … this happens …” @claudiaarosee10 wrote. “Just frame it at this point,” @j2da_clark commented.

Yeah, no judgment here but, let this serve as reminder to wash your belongings more often.