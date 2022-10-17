Skip to main content

Woman Washes Baby Blankie For First Time In 10 Years and it’s Like Watching a Slow Motion Horror Show

If this doesn’t make you run all your blankets to the dry cleaners, nothing will.

As parents, we like to hold onto just about everything our child touches. We like to hold onto their first pair of shoes, find a unique way to turn our baby’s first tooth into an unusual, yet, cool keepsake like this parent did, or keep their baby scent forever by not washing their favorite blanket.

Such is the case with this TikTok user and mom @hottmessmommyyy. She recently uploaded a video showing what came out of her baby blankie after not washing it for over 10 years. The process of hand washing the blankie is quite shocking.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sure, it’s no surprise how dirty something can get if you haven’t washed it in a few weeks, let alone a few months, but in this case, it’s been 10 years and it definitely shows. She mentions that she spilled Diet Coke on the blanket and originally thought that was the reason the blanket was rinsing out muddy-looking water, but soon enough remembered that she had not washed the blanket in 10 years.

People in the comments were understandably stunned by the process. “I will never understand “my child will not let me wash their blanket” cause who?” @_lingglingghoe commented. “i just don’t understand how … this happens …” @claudiaarosee10 wrote. “Just frame it at this point,” @j2da_clark commented.

Yeah, no judgment here but, let this serve as reminder to wash your belongings more often. 

Wedding Reception
Article

Couple Concocts Perfect Way to Keep Guests’ Phones Out of Their Hands On Their Wedding Day

shoe rack
Article

Mom “Accidentally” Gives Daughter’s Shoe Rack a Gorgeous Glow Up

redoing foyer
Article

Woman Gives Foyer an Upgrade That Completely Changes the Room

shutterstock_1821588962
Article

Apparently, We’ve Been “Deodorizing” Our Homes All Wrong

older house
Article

This Overgrown Hill Is Hiding a Secret

Antique bathroom
Article

Check out This Cool Skull Inspired Bathroom Renovation

shutterstock_573172159
Article

Husband Promises to buy Whatever Wife Can Grab and Carry In 5 Minutes and She Crushes It

woman in van
Article

Woman Shows Off Her Van Retro-Fit And Even The WIP Is Stunning!

pool noodles
Article

Here's Why You Need Pool Noodles for Christmas Decorations This Year

shutterstock_1805529022
Article

Watch This Woman Match Her Wall with Her Bright-Colored Shelves

flags on ground
Article

Teacher Shows Off His Color Guard Skills And We Are Amazed

gothic aesthetic
Article

Watch This Little Studio Become a Goth-Glam Tattoo Shop

shutterstock_749631919
Article

Listen Up Folks: It’s Time to Plant Your Garlic.

shutterstock_1610310310
Article

Woman Warns That Your House Plant Might Be “Playing” Dead

sunflower stalks
Article

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Throw Away Those Sunflower Stalks

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.