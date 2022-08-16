Woman’s Hack Turns Your Blanket Into a Pillow For Premium Storage

Your living room or family room is typically the one room in the house that everyone typically spends the most time in. So naturally, we tend to make it the most comfortable room to relax in aside from our bedrooms. We typically adorn our sofas with comfortable pillows and cozy blankets but depending on the amount of pillows and blankets you have, your sofa can quickly run out of space. So if you’re looking for a quick and efficient way to optimize storage in your living room without having to purchase additional storage bins, check out this blanket hack from the “Folding Queen” @lenniamc.

As seen in the video, this blanket folding hack is so simple, requires little effort and helps reduce the need for acquiring additional storage space. Using the diamond shape folding method, she was able to easily transform her fluffy blanket into a smaller pillow and it honestly looks as though it can be mistaken for a decorative throw pillow.

Viewers in the comments love this helpful hack and flooded her comments with additional requests to fold other items to help optimize their storage space.

This hack from the “Folding Queen” is effective and looks so much better than balling up the blanket and tossing it into a corner!