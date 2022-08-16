Skip to main content

Woman’s Hack Turns Your Blanket Into a Pillow For Premium Storage

This is pretty genius

Your living room or family room is typically the one room in the house that everyone typically spends the most time in. So naturally, we tend to make it the most comfortable room to relax in aside from our bedrooms. We typically adorn our sofas with comfortable pillows and cozy blankets but depending on the amount of pillows and blankets you have, your sofa can quickly run out of space. So if you’re looking for a quick and efficient way to optimize storage in your living room without having to purchase additional storage bins, check out this blanket hack from the “Folding Queen” @lenniamc.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, this blanket folding hack is so simple, requires little effort and helps reduce the need for acquiring additional storage space. Using the diamond shape folding method, she was able to easily transform her fluffy blanket into a smaller pillow and it honestly looks as though it can be mistaken for a decorative throw pillow.

Viewers in the comments love this helpful hack and flooded her comments with additional requests to fold other items to help optimize their storage space.

This hack from the “Folding Queen” is effective and looks so much better than balling up the blanket and tossing it into a corner! 

Mounted television
Article

Watch How You Can Seamlessly Hide TV Cords With This Simple Trick

1 hour ago
Area rug
Article

Woman Shares Her Trick For Getting Rugs to Stay In Place

2 hours ago
Curtains
Article

With Just a Flick of the Wrist, Woman Hides Curtain Rod Holders

3 hours ago
DHP Rose Linen Tufted Upholstered Platform Bed with Storage
Article

Woman Makes Big Comfy Chair Out of Twin Bed Ex Left Her

21 hours ago
Room with ceiling fan
Article

Wife Shares What It Looks Like When Husband “Randomly” Invites Family Over

22 hours ago
DIY Froot Loops Mirror
Article

Woman’s DIY Froot Loop Mirror Looks Good Enough to Eat

23 hours ago
DIY frame art
Article

Woman Transforms Old Frame Into a Gorgeous Piece of Decor With Paint Pens

23 hours ago
Farmhouse furniture
Article

This 17-Year-Old's Farmhouse Set Furniture Flip Is Too Good

Aug 15, 2022
Outside patio
Article

This Huge Backyard Porch Is So Pinterest-Worthy

Aug 15, 2022
Stenciled bathroom floor
Article

DIY Enthusiast Stenciled Her Bathroom Floor and It's Stunning

Aug 15, 2022
Fly on the window
Article

Okay, So This DIY Spray May Be The Best Way to Easily Get Rid of Flies

Aug 15, 2022
DIY Stock tank pool
Article

St. Louis Woman’s DIY Stock Tank Pool Design Is So Dreamy

Aug 15, 2022
hanging shelf
Article

This DIY Paint Drip Shelf Is Perfect for a Playroom or Any Quirky Space

Aug 14, 2022
vacuuming woman
Article

Woman Shows What a Difference “Slow Vacuuming” Makes On Carpets

Aug 14, 2022
cute flower drying rack
Article

Using Repurposed Material, Herbalist Makes the Cutest Flower Drying Rack

Aug 14, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.