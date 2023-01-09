Woman Tries Viral Blanket Hack and It Works Perfectly

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If there is one thing about me that most people in my life know rather well it is that I am obsessed with two things - cool cups and blankets that I can wrap myself up in without a care for the outside world. It’s part of the reason why I have an entire closet pretty much dedicated to the storage of blankets, and am always looking for new and different ways to either store or use said blankets.

And, of course, that totally means things like this cute and super simple blanket ‘hack’ that comes straight from TikTok creator, Alstein!

Now, I absolutely love myself a good snuggle. But I tend to be huddled on a couch, making the most out of the length of my blanket. And when I move I either have to leave my blanket behind or drag it with me to wherever I am going.

Luckily this little hack takes care of that ‘problem’ by making it super simple to turn your otherwise ordinary blanket into a sort of… cape like thing. Sort of like a Snuggie, but without the extra price tag and using only a blanket that you already love.

Essentially what you are going to want to do is stand up straight with your blanket held out in front of you with the long way being vertical. One side corner gets brought into the middle before the other corner gets taken the whole way across, then you’ll want to start rolling down from the top. Make a few good rolls, at least three or four, to give yourself a sort of ‘cowl’.

Then all you have to do is stick your head through and voila - all your dreams of being a cozy wizard have finally come true! Brb, heading out to try this for myself!



