Mom Makes Giant “Blanket Pillow” Out of Cheap Walmart Blankets and It Looks So Cozy

We love a cozy blanket and a fluffy pillow, snuggled up on the couch reading a book, watching the newest Netflix series, or getting snuggled up with our pets and kiddos. What’s even better than the blanket pillow hangout? A hangout on a blanket stuffed with pillows now known as the ‘blanket pillow’.

Mom and TikTok content creator @katiepayton25 created the ultimate cozy comfort item- a blanket stuffed with pillows, something we should all have had in our homes a long time ago.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

To create her wonderful invention she grabs two inexpensive fleece throw blankets and uses extra pillows she has at home. She lays the blankets out flat, one on top of the other till the edges perfectly align. Making her way around the edges of the blankets she makes cuts evenly apart that are about 5 inches long. On the edges of both blankets have been cut she starts to tie the cut strand from the bottom blanket to the matching cut strand of the top blanket, moving all the way around until there is just enough of a gap to shove pillows in. She adds her pillows in an even pattern- two at the top and two at the bottom, and ties of the last section of blanket.

She fluffs up the newly created ‘blanket pillow’ and folds it in half creating a cozy cushion for her daughter to read on. With the blanket pillow you could also lay it flat and use it for a floor cushion, pet bed, slumber party hangouts, or a movie viewing station.

