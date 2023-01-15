Woman Ditches the Blanket Ladder for a Blanket Rack and It’s Way Cuter

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Blanket storage is one of the hardest things to find adequate storage for, they are bulky, take up space, and don’t have many spaces where they fit. A lot of people store their blankets in bins that are decorative and blend in with your space, much like a hollowed out ottoman, or bench. These are great but they are quite spendy if you wish to get one that matches many of the popular aesthetics we are seeing today.

If you are tired of finding somewhere to store you blankets- like folded in a ball on the back of the couch, shoved in a floor ottoman, or stashed high in a hall closet- then you gotta check out this innovative storage idea that TikToker and blanket displayer connoisseur @groundedinneutral posted to her TikTok page.

We’ve all seen the blanket ladder, which are great, but they take up valuable space- especially if you have a tiny room- and hide the blankets that are lower down on the ladder rungs. Well the woman thought of a genius way to display her blankets which is similar to the blanket ladder but oh so much better and practical. She hung the most beautiful wooden coat rack and each hook on the rack displayed a blanket. Ready for you to walk over, grab and snuggle up on the couch with. This is genius and also takes up wall space that may have not been used otherwise!

