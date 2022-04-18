Skip to main content

Tattoo Artist Creates Stunning Artwork Using Only His Own, Real Blood

WARNING: This is not for the faint of heart.

Content Warning: This post contains images and video of real human blood.

A lot of artists claim they put their blood, sweat, and tears into the works they create, Very few of them can claim they actually use one of them as a medium. Even fewer can pull it off and make it look like a masterpiece. Tattoo artist John Oustampasidis is one of those select few.

Recently, using his own medically extracted blood, Oustampasidis created a gorgeous floral painting that is part awe-inspiring and slightly nauseating. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More From Dengarden

WATCH VIDEO HERE

It's important to note that the blood he used was medically, safely extracted and his own, so he is not working with anyone else's bodily fluids and it was retrieved sanitarily. Despite knowing all that, it is still a little jarring watching him squeeze droplets of his own blood into a palette for painting. He takes a soft tipped marker and dips it in the blood and then begins painting with it also using Q-tips to create strategically placed "drips." 

So far the artist has created several florals with mixed tones and and complex drawing methods, but may expand into different subject matters in the future. Of course, he isn't the first artist to give this medium a shot. Artist Vincent Castilgia achieves profound paintings, mostly centered around life and death, using water and blood as a medium. He himself was inspired by another artist Elito Circa who actually used blood and hair to create his famous works. 

The vibrant red fades to a rusty, earthy color that makes for a multidimensional work of art, so we can totally see why he is so keen on exploring this medium. 

Would you ever hang a blood painting in your home?

Related Articles

older man hanging a mountain painting onto a wall.
Article

This Simple Masking Tape Hack Will Have You Hanging Pictures In Half the Time

16 hours ago
carpet cleaning
Article

Woman's 3 Ingredient 'Guest Cocktail' Removes Pesky Carpet Stains Like Magic

17 hours ago
CLAY POT
Article

Man Uses Ancient Clay Pot Hack to Help Water His Yard

18 hours ago
cigarette butts in an ashtray
Article

Renovating Couple Gets Rid of Decades of Smoke Stains With Just Two Products

19 hours ago
barbie girl trailer
Article

Woman Makes IRL Barbie Dream Camper & You Can Totally Stay In It

20 hours ago
yinyangstool
Article

Woman Dupes $129 Urban Outfitter Yin Yang Stool for only $8

Apr 17, 2022
teen eating fruit in kitchen
Article

Dad Claims He Caught Ghost Talking To His Teen Son On Camera

Apr 16, 2022
antique store front
Article

Woman's Brilliant Oven Cleaner Hack Is Something Every Thrifter Should Know

Apr 15, 2022
the frame artwork
Article

Woman Expertly Dupes Coveted Samsung Frame TV For Next To Nothing

Apr 14, 2022
Woman Turns Free Thrifted Hutch Into Gorgeous Plant Terrarium
Article

Woman Turns Free Thrifted Hutch Into Gorgeous Plant Terrarium

Apr 14, 2022
IMAGO / YAY Images photo of man laying down hardwood flooring
Article

Couple Leaves Heart-Attack Inducing Surprise For Future Owners Under New Floors

Apr 14, 2022
ikea mirrors
Article

Woman Fakes Fancy Mirror Display With Help From $9.99 Ikea Hack

Apr 14, 2022
pollinator garden
Article

Gardner's Hack For Planting a No-Dig Pollinator Garden Is Brilliant

Apr 14, 2022
empty kitchen with full countertops
Article

Woman Captures Ghost 'Tearing' Through Kitchen Shortly After Moving In

Apr 14, 2022
imago0154064731h
Article

Mom's Perfect 'Recipe' Gets Outdoor Windows Sparkling Without Drying Them

Apr 13, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.