The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you'd like to add some molding to your home, whether that's on furniture or the walls of your home, there are many different styles and techniques on how to go about it.

TikTok account @marian.designerstouch demonstrates an easy hack on how to add board and batten without removing your baseboards. Let's check it out!

Wow!

As you can see in the video, the creator used finger joint cove molding to the baseboards, so it's even. That way, when she adds the boards, it doesn't hang over. I'd assume she used liquid nails to install everything and then painted everything white. You can get all the material at Home Depot or Lowe's, where she got her finger cove molding from.

It looks fancy!

Her caption reads,

"It actually beefed up the baseboard and made it even prettier. I had to do yet another step on my project and add plywood because I had textured walls. These extra steps are a pain but so worth the effort for a clean finished look."

It honestly looks like a professional contractor installed these.

TikTok loves this hack as well.

One person (@kevin.brooks) asked,

"Hmmm….hadn’t thought of that! Have any example of what it looks like finished?"

She certainly does, in this video. Looks great, doesn't it?

Another TikToker (@stupid.or.crazy) commented,

"I like it this way. Everyone chiming in with very difficult solutions, this was easy, cheap, and looks great."



I couldn't agree more. Especially for new DIYers, like myself.

And TikToker @gorkong_yt posted,

"Turned out good had not thought of that."

Right? Such a smart move!

I think anyone can swing this hack as a DIYer, even without a lot of experience. It legitimately seems easy enough to do.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.