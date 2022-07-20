Skip to main content

Mom Has a Genius Solution for Board Game Clutter

Minimalists will love this one

Board games are a great way to spend time with family and friends, or even yourself if you are particularly motivated. Everything from Monopoly to Checkers to Scrabble or Candy Land, we’ve played and enjoyed them all. But you know what we didn’t enjoy? The clutter and mess and trying to keep every one of the small pieces together. You toss the pieces in a corner or into a spare box, or maybe hope that you can keep them in their original packaging, but it rarely works out that way.

Luckily we have one brilliant mom who came up with a sorting hack that works even for busy families.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Hammsmom is the brilliant TikTok creator who came up with this easy board game sorting hack, and we will be eternally grateful to her for it. The basic item you will need for sorting and organizing is something you can easily find off Amazon, or might even be able to source from a nearby Dollar Store!

Large mesh bags with zippers (this is important) is the key here. Each and every board game can be separated out, individual pieces put into smaller plastic baggies, then all of the assorted pieces put into the larger mesh bags and coded according to what game they belong to. The larger mesh bags can fit even the largest board games, even the boards when folded, so you never have to worry about separating anything out again.

That means no more missing cards, lost game pieces, or hunting down that long-gone top hat from the Monopoly game. The last step is to put all of the now neatly organized mesh bags into a larger storage pin so that whenever you do want to pull them out for family game night you can easily look through and pick out the exact game (and pieces) that you need! 

