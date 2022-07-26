Skip to main content

Man Restores Grandpa’s 50 Year Old Boat and His Reaction Is Too Sweet

He clearly appreciated it!

Some things stay with us for a lifetime and even longer; memories, photographs, old homes, or even some things that are a bit more unusual, like a family car or boat. These things stick around, bringing back thoughts of past events and allowing us to look fondly at the times or people that have long since passed.

Even better is when we can take something from the past, restore it to even greater glory, and share it with those who once treasured it so greatly. This is exactly what Chase D’Antonio did when he bought back, and fully restored, a cherished family memory.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The story starts in the 60’s, when Chase’s grandfather had originally built a boat. At the time it was a gorgeous thing, big enough to take out on the water and enjoy a day of fun in the sun with family and friends, but eventually as the family grew and time grew shorter, the boat was sold to make room for other things in life.

But Chase’s grandfather never forgot that old boat, or the joy that it had brought him.

So when Chase found and repurchased the boat, he knew exactly what had to be done. Fifty years had aged the boat, but the bones were still well put together, and with a lot of hard work he was able to restore it to its former beauty. With a polished wood deck, gleaming black and white paint, and all new hardware, the boat is, quite honestly, gorgeous, and we’d never have known that it was over fifty years old.

The best part is when Chase’s grandfather comes around the corner and sees the beloved boat for the first time - the instant recognition is perfect. And, just like grandpa, we also break down at seeing the obvious tears and love that Chase’s grandad shows. We can only imagine the overwhelming rush of emotion from seeing something you’d thought was lost, so many precious memories, suddenly sitting in front of you looking like bright new.

Okay, who is cutting onions in here?

